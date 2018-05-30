TYRA BANKS Uploads a 'Homemade Fierce Music Video' of BTS' FAKE LOVE

Tyra Banks, America's top model and television personality, expressed her profound love for BTS.

"A legend supporting legends!"

On May 29 (local time), Tyra Banks uploaded a video on her official Twitter account, along with a long caption.

She first commented about BTS scoring No.10 on Billboard's Hot 100 by saying, "What BTS is accomplishing is amazing! First K-pop group in the Hot 100 Top 10!"

She further added, "I spent the day jammin to Fake Love as I got ready for the agt(American's Got Talent) premiere! The love I have for them & K-pop takin over the USA is real. Watch my homemade fierce music video scene & hair flip! #ARMY".

Like her description, in the 28-seconds-long video she uploaded, BTS' song, FAKE LOVE is played in the background, and clips of her acting to the music and spending time off-air were compiled.

The self-made video and her supportive words were more than enough to prove her affection and passion for BTS. Fans who saw her tweet is showing explosive responses such as, "Thank you for appreciating them!", "I freaking support this!", and "A legend supporting legends!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com