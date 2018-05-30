ARMYs Cannot Miss These 'Highlights' of Recent BTS Fan Signing Event

BTS is currently under a hectic schedule in and out of Korea after lifting the curtain of their third album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR promotion. Members on May 27 in Mokdong Broadcasting Hall met Korean ARMYs through a signing event in celebration of the third full album release.

What happened during the fan signing event?

1. What does JIMIN do with his 'lost hand'

There are times when fans fail to notice the gestures of artists at the signing event, such as the handshake or high five. How did JIMIN deal with such embarrassing moments?

2. Sweet JIMIN

Toward the end of fan signing event, JIMIn abruptly confessed: "It was really fun today."

When fans responded "Me too!", JIMIN said "Really? Thank you. Something really was fun today."

On this day, post-it questions were strictly unaccepted but fans had to stick one of their questions on the question board. And so, members got extra time after signing event to give answers to the questions. JIMIN said, "I'd prefer this over the post-it questions. We have limited times with fans but had to look down, writing answers on the post-its. But this system allows me to eye-contact and talk to my fans. I really like it."

3. SUGA forgot his workroom password

SUGA disclosed behind-story of himself when he forgot his workroom password. He said he wasn't able to go inside.

SUGA was asked "Are you the only one who knows the password to the workroom?", and he answered yes. He said he couldn't go in because he was the only one who knew the password "I went into the workroom about 4 days later after tearing down the door lock." And members testified "I saw SUGA got furious in front of the door."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com