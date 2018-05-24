How BTS Felt When Introduced "The Biggest Boy Band In The World" by Kelly Clarkson

BTS spoke about their feelings about being introduced as the 'biggest boy band in the world' at 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

They didn't forget ARMY even once

At 11 am on May 24, BTS held a comeback press conference at Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul.

On this day, Jin said, "When Kelly Clarkson, who I look up to, introduced us as 'the biggest boy band in the world', I thought if we really deserve this kind of compliment. It was an honor."

He continued, "I think we could hear those words, thanks to our fans who always give us love and support. We are making good music and working hard on our performances, but it was because of our fans' cheering that we could be called 'the biggest boy band'."

BTS performed their title song FAKE LOVE on 2018 Billboard Music Award in Las Vegas on May 21 as the world premiere and was awarded a Top Social Artist continuing on from last year. The third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has brought a sweeping shift in major music charts including Billboard, flaunting their influence throughout the whole world.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

