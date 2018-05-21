In a Frenzy of Excitement!!! BTS Makes Audience Go Wild at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

BTS has finally returned!

BTS performed FAKE LOVE for the first timeat 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 local time. FAKE LOVE is the title track of BTS's third full-length album released on May 18. It is the first time ever for an Asian artist to make a comeback at the Billboard Music Awards.

As BTS's turn approached, the audience started to roar. Kelly Clarkson, the host of the award, came out with earmuffs on her head, saying "I knew this would happen." She introduced BTS as the 'biggest boy band in the world'.

When the stage began, celebrities and fans in the audience went wild at the passionate performance of BTS. Some audience even sang along with the chorus of the song.

Billboard Music Award is one of the big 3 Music Awards in the U.S. While BTS' comeback stage on Billboard already is exceptional, they were awarded for Top Social Artist once again continuing on from last time. This year especially was more special in a way that they won by an overwhelming majority.

However, their record-setting has just begun. BTS released LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her' last year and became million sellers artist first in 12 years solely with the album. Their third full album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' has already sold 1.44 million copies with its pre-orders, signaling the success of the sales force. It is the biggest pre-order sales ever and is an increase of nearly 490,000 copies from the previous album LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her'.



11 songs from their new album were released on May 18 at 6 pm and are currently sweeping various charts. Songs in the album include title song FAKE LOVE, A truth that couldn't be conveyed featured by Steve Aoki, and Airplane pt.2, an extended version of Airplane in J-HOPE's mixtape.

