BTS Drops Second Teaser of 'FAKE LOVE'

중앙일보

입력

BTS released its second official teaser of the new album's title track.

Can't wait to see the full MV!

On May 17, BTS uploaded an additional teaser of FAKE LOVE, the title song of their third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear, through their official homepage, fan cafe, and social media.

In the unveiled teaser, while the seven members are giving off the dreamy atmosphere, they are also showing intense and fancy choreography, building up excitement for the full music video.

Prior to this, Billboard Music Awards also disclosed a sneak peek video of FAKE LOVE through its official Twitter account on May 16. With bold captions saying 'Sunday, A Billboard Music Awards Performance Debut', the clip emphasized BTS's world TV premiere of FAKE LOVE and revealed about five seconds of the new song's sounds and video.

BTS's new album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear will be released on May 18(KST) through online streaming sites, and their debut stage for the new song will be presented at BBMA on May 20 (local time).

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

