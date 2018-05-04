1 읽는 중

'MIXNINE' Debut Officially Cancelled…Criticism Pouring on YG

Photo from SNS

YG Entertainment acknowledged on May 3 that debut from JTBC's audition program MIXNINE has been canceled. Yang Hyun Suk, the representative of YG Entertainment had picked the debut team through a competition among trainees he discovered by touring around agencies all over the country.

"No news for BLACKPINK's comeback and now this?" "When will Mr.Yang keep his words?!?!"

YG, the executive production for this program, apologized through an official announcement saying "There's no room for excuse. We are deeply sorry for breaking the promise."

Yang Hyun Suk on MIXNINE(left), Final winners(right), Photo from JTBC

"Unfortunately, the program could not gain as much attention as we expected and we couldn't narrow the differences in opinions between each agency," explained YG about the reason for cancellation.

Photo from JTBC

The initial debut time Yang Hyun Suk expected of MIXNINE's nine winners was last April. The original plan was over four months of contract period from the debut day and a tour around over 15 countries around the world. However, as viewer ratings were lower than expected, YG seems to have judged that they would not be able to earn profit even if they debut the team.

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Yang Hyun Suk is getting a lot of complaints from the viewers for not keeping his promise. Adding on to that, fans are also sending blames on him for the fact that BLACKPINK has only released five songs while their second anniversary is nearing and that their comeback is being delayed.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

