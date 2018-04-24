KANG DANIEL's Top 5 Heart Attacking Quotes to Wannables

Kang Daniel won the hearts of female fans with his so-called "large dog" visual of bulky body and a baby face.

You're so sweeeeeet

His appearance isn't the only appeal that he emanates. He is famous for saying sweet things to his fans.

Instead of making things up artificially, he is sharing his honest thoughts with his own Kang Daniel "healing" quotes.

1. It's a miracle that someone I like is liking me.

He expressed the love toward his fans (Wannable) by reading his letter during a fan concert in Busan last year.

"Getting loved by is like a miracle that someone I like is liking me. Thank you for letting me feel loved every day."

2. I'll give you more than what I've got from you.

He also said this in a Busan fan concert. From his letter to Wannable, he said

"You gave me the love that I would have never received, I'll cherish this moment throughout my life forever. So far as time permits, please stay with me and support me. I received a lot from you. I should give you back more than what I've received."

3. I feel so thankful every day. It's like a magic and miracle.

Kang Daniel said this in a Seoul fan concert. He said he is deeply touched by Wannable's love day after day.

"For me, fan's love is like a magic and miracle. My heart flutters before performing on the stage, and it's because of the moment I get to see my fans."

4. Feeling tired and being unhappy is different. I am really happy these days.

Kang Daniel and WANNA ONE are having a hectic schedule after a debut. When fans have concerned for Daniel's health, he responded

"feeling tired and being unhappy is different. I am really happy because I got an opportunity to do things that I desperately wanted. My mom used to say that she is tired on her way back home from work, but feeling tired is just a personal assessment of the day. It doesn't keep me away from my career. It's my calling.

5. I came back to the place where I dreamt of becoming a singer. But the thing that makes me even happier is...

Kang Daniel achieved his dream after a long endurance. He knows how precious his dream is. When he visited Busan, he said

"I developed a desire to become a singer when I was in Busan. I went to Seoul to achieve my goal and I came back. But the thing that makes me even happier is that I came with people who helped me in reaching for my dream."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com