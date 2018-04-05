Enlisted BIGBANG's G-DRAGON Salute to Fans

G-Dragon, who answered the call of duty on February 27, has completed the six-week recruit training.

The leader of the boy band BIGBANG, who wrote many of the group's hit songs including "Lies" and "Good Boy," celebrated the occasion with a handful of his fans.

The BIGBANG singer-songwriter is smiling in the photo, saluting to his fans.

"G-Dragon seemed like he was really enjoying the day," wrote one Chinese fan who was present at the sight.

Debuted in 2006 with BIGBANG, the K-pop superstar's military service is reported to be over on November 26, 2019.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

