WATCH: This Commercial Film Featuring BTS Is Going Viral on YouTube

'KB Star Banking' starring BTS has reached over 3M views and 46,000 likes in just 23 days since upload.

This bank is endorsed by BTS. ♥

With BTS as new models, the major South Korean bank is attractive attention from overseas clients as well.

The comment section of the said YouTube video is flooding with inquiries from international fans who may be potential clients.

"Why don't we have KB Bank in Saudi Arabia?" read one comment.

While commercial clips don't tend to garner as much views, the KB Bank commercial film featuring BTS is gaining hundreds of new views by the hour.

"We have selected BTS as our new models because of their potential as one of the world's top pop stars," said a representative at the bank. "They have also actively communicated with fans all over the world through various social media platforms which is why they are the perfect candidates to represent the bank," he added.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

