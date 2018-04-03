EXO-CBX is coming back this Spring season!

Their 2nd mini album is coming this April!

The EXO sub-group's second mini album 'Blooming Days' is going to be released this coming April 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

The title track 'Blooming Day' is a dance-pop that accentuates the voices of the three strongest vocalists of EXO. The lyrics tell the story of a sweet confession of love.

CBX debuted with 'Hey Mama!' which topped the major music charts in South Korea. Their Japanese single 'GIRLS' also debuted successfully, allowing the group to perform at one of the most prestigious music festivals, 'a-nation.'

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

