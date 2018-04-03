KANG DANIEL of WANNA ONE Discusses His 1st Paycheck as a Top K-pop Star

Wanna One is one of the biggest K-pop bands at the moment.

What do you think he did with his paycheck?

They have discussed their first ever payment on the KBS2 talk show Happy Together 3.

"I gave my first paycheck to my parents," Hwang Min-hyun said. "They were really proud of me."

"My parents smiled when I gave them my paycheck," Kim Jae-hwan weighed in.

"I also gave mine to my parents," confessed Bae Jin-young.

While most of the band members said that they had given their paycheck to their parents, Kang Daniel said that he kept the paycheck to himself, although he did give "a huge chunk of it" to his parents.

"My father's business once failed, so I thought that I'd manage the finances myself," Kang explained.

Lee Ki-kwang of HIGHLIGHT, who also guested on the show, said that his mother still manages his salary, complimenting Kang that he's really "mature."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

