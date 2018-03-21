1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How JUNGKOOK of BTS Asks a Girl Out

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jungkook is the "macho" of BTS. How do you think he would ask a girl out?

Jungkook tells it all.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jungkook guested on a radio show hosted by Shindong of Super Junior in April 2014. On the show, Shindong asked then-18-year-old Jungkook how he would ask a girl out if he were to do so.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"I don't think I could do it face to face. I'm too shy," he trailed off. "So I think I would text her," he added.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

When Shindong followed up and asked, "what would you say?" Jungkook replied, "I think I would just say I like you like a guy should."

Do you think Jungkook would still ask his crush out the way he said he would four years ago?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT