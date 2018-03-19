1 읽는 중

"The desert becomes the sea" What BTS Has to Say to ARMY

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

BTS has something to say to ARMY, and VoomVoom delivers the messages to you. D-icon by Dispatch released an interview with BTS on March 15. Here are messages from BTS to ARMYs.

Dear ARMY from BTS

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"I don't want you to be hurt and hope your days are filled with blessings. I really love you." (V)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"Thank you for always cheering us on and loving us. I'm happy to be your hope. Thank you." (J-Hope) 

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"When my ARMYs want to see me, you can always come. When you have to or want to leave, you can go. But please keep this in mind. I'll always be here for you." (Jungkook)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"I want to know about 'us.' As time goes by, there's less of us and more of you and me. I want to understand what it truly means to be 'us.'" (RM)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"Dear ARMY. I know you know how I see you. I'm able to take one step further thanks to you walking beside me. I'll try my best to love you more." (Jimin)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"I'm brave because we fly together. I'm scared of falling, but I'm not scared to land. Thank you for being here with me. I always love you and thank you." (Suga)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

"Thanks to ARMY, what is a desert to others is a sea for me. Thank you for making me happy. I love you!" (Jin)

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Every word you can feel the love from BTS to ARMYs. What a good day to be an ARMY.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

