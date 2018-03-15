LEE MINHO to Receive 4 Weeks of Basic Military Training…His Agency Warns Fans of Illegal Brokers

Actor Lee Minho will enter the recruit training center on March 15, where he is to receive basic military training for four weeks in Nonsan, Southern Chungcheong Province.

If someone offers to let you meet Lee Minho, just say no.

Fans at home and abroad were shocked by the news of his enlistment but Lee intends to start his military service without any official fan events.

Some brokers have illegally offered to take fans to where Lee Minho will be training. Lee's agency is "taking action" to deter such illicit activities and has warned the fans in an official announcement to beware of illegal brokerage.

Only family and a few representatives at the agency will attend the admission ceremony. "His family might not even come. It could just be a few people at the agency," told a source close to Lee Minho in an interview.

Lee has been working as a public service worker at the Gangnam Office in Seoul since last May. After he finishes his military training, Lee Minho will resume his work at the office.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

