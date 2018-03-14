1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How RM Contributed to a Social Enterprise by Touring Europe

중앙일보

입력

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Twitter @BTS_Twt

CONTINEW, a social enterprise, had an astonishing achievement.

He helps make the world a better place. ♥

CONTINEW collects leather from scrap car parts to reform them into new products. When the company raised funds recently, the amount collected was 14 times bigger than usual.

The backpack made from waste tires quickly sold out and international shipping orders started pouring in.

The reason behind this sudden rise in sales was simple: RM had posted a photo of this backpack while he was in Europe last year.

Twitter @BTS_Twt (left), CONTINEW Website (right)

Twitter @BTS_Twt (left), CONTINEW Website (right)

In the photos released by RM, he was sporting the backpack on his shoulder in some of the most well-known European cities including Interlaken. He wasn't advertising the brand or the bag, but the photos had an explosive advertising impact.

Fans took notice of everything that RM put on his body from his wallet to his belt. The backpack, in particular, garnered a lot of attention. When his fans found out that the backpack is a product from a social enterprise, they proceeded to donate to the company.

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Twitter @BTS_Twt

According to SK Innovation on March 11, CONTINEW had initially aimed to raise $3,000. Instead, the company succeeded in raising close to $30,000 in just two days. The total sum raised was $40,273.

Half of the employees of CONTINEW belong to a socially disadvantaged class, including mothers whose careers have been disrupted by childbirth and North Korean defectors. It contributes to reducing waste materials from scrap cars. LG and Kia Motors are some of the corporations that support this company.

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Twitter @BTS_Twt

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT