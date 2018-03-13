SUGA Donates to 39 Orphanages Under 'ARMY' on His Birthday

Suga celebrated his birthday by sharing with others.

As sweet as his name.

Suga happily celebrated his 26th birthday (in Korean age - 25th birthday in American age) by donating ten kilograms of 1++ prime Hanwoo (Korean beef) with confirmation documents and personally signed BTS albums.

Big Hit Entertainment officials explained, "Suga asked to make donations on March 9, in light of his birthday, to 39 orphanages under 'ARMY,' the name of BTS fandom."

Suga's 'Hanwoo donation' dates back to a fansign in 2014. Suga promised fans that he would "buy meat should [he] earn lots of money."

Something he said four years ago, but Suga hadn't forgotten his promise. So, celebrating his birthday, he made a donation under the name of 'ARMY.'

Before Suga, Jimin had gifted students of his alma mater Hoedong Elementary School with personally signed BTS albums and school uniforms. Jimin's father attended the graduation ceremony and gave a speech and delivered the gifts in Jimin's place.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com