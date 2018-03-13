1 읽는 중

These Photos Show How Much JUNGKOOK of BTS Loves His Bandmates

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Having an affection for the person being photographed makes you a better photographer, they say.

He's such an amazing photographer!

This is why oftentimes people use photos taken by their loved ones as their profile picture.

If so, how much must Jungkook love his bandmates?

On March 12, Jungkook posted several photos of his bandmates on BTS' official Twitter account with the hashtags #golden_closet_photo #JHope #Jin.

Twitter @BTS_Twt

All of the photos have been taken by Jungkook himself. The BTS members are posing for the photo with the beautiful sunset behind them.

The picturesque golden sky is almost like a work of art.

Experts say that photographing sunsets requires a special skill.

Twitter @BTS_Twt

Jungkook clearly has got amazing photography skills. Not only is he an amazing photographer, he also shoots videos, which are frequently posted on BTS' social media accounts. He's one of the more talented members of BTS.

BTS has recently been nominated for two categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for the first time as a K-pop artist.

Twitter @BTS_Twt

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

