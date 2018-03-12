1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

G-DRAGON Personally Writes Letter for Family Members of Fellow Soldier

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

G-Dragon, who has recently enlisted in the military, has gifted his fellow soldier's family with a handwritten letter and a signature. His good deed did not go unnoticed, as a netizen uploaded photos on March 10 titled 'package from my oppa (big brother).'

A good deed should not go unnoticed!

Written on the package - soldiers in training camp send a package back home containing their belongings - are the words "00 soldier is very well, healthy and getting along with his fellow soldiers. Have faith in your son and be patient. You'll be able to see him soon. Happy new year and blessings. And parents, please stay healthy."

An arrow points to the message, adding the words 'GD hyung wrote this.'

Photo translated in article. Photo from Instagram

Photo translated in article. Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

The poster wrote "I have a personally signed GD's autograph thanks to my big brother" and also shared a photo GD's signature, meant for the receiver with her name on it.

관련기사

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment requested fans to "refrain from sending letters" on March 10.

According to YG Entertainment, the overflowing massive influx of letters to G-Dragon is putting a halt to all military activities.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

YG announced "The military prints out the emails and distribute them to soldiers, and they keep running out of papers and ink," and "The overload hinders with the usual supply and demand, and GD's fellow comrades are not getting their letters which they should be receiving."

The statement further read "As this situation continues, G-Dragon feels very apologetic towards his fellow soldiers, and also feels very sorry for not being able to read all the letters that he receives," and "please take into consideration so that he (GD) can soundly complete his boot camp."

G-Dragon entered the third infantry division recruiting training center at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province on February 27.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT