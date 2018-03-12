G-DRAGON Personally Writes Letter for Family Members of Fellow Soldier

G-Dragon, who has recently enlisted in the military, has gifted his fellow soldier's family with a handwritten letter and a signature. His good deed did not go unnoticed, as a netizen uploaded photos on March 10 titled 'package from my oppa (big brother).'

A good deed should not go unnoticed!

Written on the package - soldiers in training camp send a package back home containing their belongings - are the words "00 soldier is very well, healthy and getting along with his fellow soldiers. Have faith in your son and be patient. You'll be able to see him soon. Happy new year and blessings. And parents, please stay healthy."

An arrow points to the message, adding the words 'GD hyung wrote this.'

The poster wrote "I have a personally signed GD's autograph thanks to my big brother" and also shared a photo GD's signature, meant for the receiver with her name on it.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment requested fans to "refrain from sending letters" on March 10.

According to YG Entertainment, the overflowing massive influx of letters to G-Dragon is putting a halt to all military activities.

YG announced "The military prints out the emails and distribute them to soldiers, and they keep running out of papers and ink," and "The overload hinders with the usual supply and demand, and GD's fellow comrades are not getting their letters which they should be receiving."

The statement further read "As this situation continues, G-Dragon feels very apologetic towards his fellow soldiers, and also feels very sorry for not being able to read all the letters that he receives," and "please take into consideration so that he (GD) can soundly complete his boot camp."

G-Dragon entered the third infantry division recruiting training center at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province on February 27.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

