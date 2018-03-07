BTS' 'DNA' M/V Counts Over 300M Views in Record Time for K-Pop Group

BTS' 'DNA' M/V counted over 300M views in record time for a K-pop group.

Setting records always.

'DNA,' the title of BTS' album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' recorded over 300 million views on YouTube as of March 7. This is only five months after the M/V was released on September 18.

The 'DNA' M/V visualizes the lyrics 'Us two are entwined from the start and meant to be by DNA' by virtual reality and scenery changes that suggests moving from one universe to another.

In addition, BTS' 'FIRE' 'DOPE' Blood Sweat & Tears' 'Not Today' M/Vs recorded over 200 million views, and 'Boy in Luv' 'Save ME' 'Spring Day' 'Danger' 'I NEED U' "War of Hormone' 'MIC Drop Remix' M/Vs have counted over 100 million views.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

