1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO KAI's Sister Engulfed in Controversy over Plagiarism

중앙일보

입력

It's no secret to EXO fans that Kai's sister runs a cafe.

In the end, she apologized.

The drawings on the cups utilized by the cafe fired up a heated debate online because of the design's plagiarism dispute.

The cafe recently introduced new designs of the takeout cups and one illustrator argued that the design is similar to his or hers, which uses a bear and a cat holding cups in their hands with their eyes closed.

The debate over whether the design has been plagiarized or not ensued. Some asked that the cafe clarify.

The controversy ended as the personnel at the cafe apologized, promising that all the cups with the disputed designs will be discarded.

The illustrator tweeted that "we have reached an agreement on the issue so please don't make this a big deal."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT