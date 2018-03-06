EXO KAI's Sister Engulfed in Controversy over Plagiarism

It's no secret to EXO fans that Kai's sister runs a cafe.

In the end, she apologized.

The drawings on the cups utilized by the cafe fired up a heated debate online because of the design's plagiarism dispute.

The cafe recently introduced new designs of the takeout cups and one illustrator argued that the design is similar to his or hers, which uses a bear and a cat holding cups in their hands with their eyes closed.

The debate over whether the design has been plagiarized or not ensued. Some asked that the cafe clarify.

The controversy ended as the personnel at the cafe apologized, promising that all the cups with the disputed designs will be discarded.

The illustrator tweeted that "we have reached an agreement on the issue so please don't make this a big deal."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

