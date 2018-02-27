PHOTOS: TZUYU of TWICE Gets All the Love in the World

K-pop's top girl group TWICE's maknae (meaning the youngest) Tzuyu is doted on by her unnies (elder sisters).

Tzuyu is adored by everyone!

Tzuyu was scouted by JYP Entertainment while she was a student at a dance academy in Taiwan. While they were still trainees, there was a time when Jungyeon stared at Tzuyu who had fallen asleep just because she was so pretty. Tzuyu was understandably quite startled when she woke up and found Jungyeon staring at her.

Recently, Jihyo was spotted staring at TWICE's maknae the same way Jungyeon did while Tzuyu was talking to the microphone. They were live-streaming on V LIVE prior to Golden Disc. Jihyo rested her head on Tzuyu's shoulder and stared at her talking. As they say, there was love in her eyes!

As the anecdote from their trainees days attests, Jungyeon is a known Tzuyu fan. "What am I going to do when you stare at me with your doe eyes like that, huh?" said Jungyeon to Tzuyu, who did not know what to say.

Tzuyu seems to be getting all the love from the members of TWICE. Perhaps that is the secret to her loveliness!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

