1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: TZUYU of TWICE Gets All the Love in the World

중앙일보

입력

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

K-pop's top girl group TWICE's maknae (meaning the youngest) Tzuyu is doted on by her unnies (elder sisters).

Tzuyu is adored by everyone!

Tzuyu was scouted by JYP Entertainment while she was a student at a dance academy in Taiwan. While they were still trainees, there was a time when Jungyeon stared at Tzuyu who had fallen asleep just because she was so pretty. Tzuyu was understandably quite startled when she woke up and found Jungyeon staring at her.

Recently, Jihyo was spotted staring at TWICE's maknae the same way Jungyeon did while Tzuyu was talking to the microphone. They were live-streaming on V LIVE prior to Golden Disc. Jihyo rested her head on Tzuyu's shoulder and stared at her talking. As they say, there was love in her eyes!

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

As the anecdote from their trainees days attests, Jungyeon is a known Tzuyu fan. "What am I going to do when you stare at me with your doe eyes like that, huh?" said Jungyeon to Tzuyu, who did not know what to say.

Tzuyu seems to be getting all the love from the members of TWICE. Perhaps that is the secret to her loveliness!

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT