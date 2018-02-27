WATCH: Do BTS Members Love Fanboys More Than They Love Fangirls?

BTS has no shortage of female fans all around the world. Wherever they go, they are greeted by the roaring crowd of female fans.

How do BTS members react when they encounter a guy fan?

It shouldn't come as a surprise, however, that this phenomenally popular boy band has their fair share of male fans. Perhaps due to the rarity of their existence, BTS seems particularly excited every time they encounter a male fan.

When Jimin encountered a guy fan amongst the audience at the concert, he smiled broadly as though he had met a long-lost friend and waved at him. J-Hope also pointed at the male audience member, smiling.

This guy fan is, in fact, a famous Korean YouTuber who has filmed and posted several videos about BTS. Jimin and J-Hope's reaction seems to be saying, "I know who you are!"

V likewise reacts rather enthusiastically to the presence of male fans.

In one fan event, V was taking his Christmas hat on and off as a way of entertaining his fans. Then suddenly, a guy fan shouted V's Korean name across the hall loudly. V responded to the shout-out with a cute pout.

In yet another fan event, a guy called V's attention to himself by shouting "Taehyung!"

V grabbed his heart, saying, "Oh my God, what a heartthrob!"

"A guy BTS fan" is like a unicorn. BTS seems to be loving encounters with one every now and then!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

