BLACKPINK's LISA on the Facade of Korean Luxury Department Store Galleria

BLACKPINK's Lisa is on the facade of the luxury department store Galleria as the muse of fashion brand 'NONA9ON.'

Lisa as the face of a luxury brand!

On February 23, uploaded on BLACKPINK's Instagram was a photo of Galleria Luxury Hall West taken outside. Located at Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Galleria Luxury Hall West features product lineups of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, and other luxury brands.

NONA9ON, a street casual fashion brand, is launched by Natural Nine, a product of Samsung C&T X YG Entertainment collaborating with one another.

Lisa, as a muse of NONA9ON, took part in designing the goods, including a denim jacket, pants, shorts, a hoodie, a canvas tote bag, and more, resulting in a total of nine products. Having stepped up as the muse of NONA9ON even before she had made her debut as a BLACKPINK member, Lisa is said to have much love and affection for the fashion brand and poured her heart into the productions.

You can catch a glimpse of Lisa's taste here and there, with her personal favorite items, colors, and fashion styles all being reflected in the line. The denim trucker jacket and the hoodie were designed under the 'LOVELY AND WILD' concept, and the colors used - purple and yellow - are her personal favorites.

After the products came out, Lisa modeled the items herself and had a photo shoot. You can purchase NONA9ON X Lisa's collaboration items at the official website and the stores 10 Corso Commo and Galleria Luxury Hall West.

And the products will be sold overseas, including Japan and Thailand. On February 27, Lisa will visit the pop-up store in Galleria West to introduce the items and meet with fans.

