사회

OFFICIAL: G-DRAGON of BIG BANG to be Enlisted in the Military on Feb. 27

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

G-Dragon of Big Bang is going to be enlisted in the army this coming February 27. The artist's label YG Entertainment announced on February 14 that "G-Dragon will be enlisted in the army on February 27. The location of the recruit training center (RTC) will not be open to the public."

Good luck, G-Dragon!

G-Dragon debuted with Big Bang in 2006. The band has no shortage of hit singles including "Bang Bang Bang," "Lies," "Good Boy," and "Last Farewell."

However, the twenty-nine-year-old was recently criticized for postponing his military duties by enrolling in graduate school. YG Entertainment is yet to clarify the intentions of his pursuit of the doctorate degree, explaining instead that "[G-Dragon] will be following due procedure to complete the compulsory military service."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

