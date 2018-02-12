EXO and CL of 2NE1 to Perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

EXO and CL of 2NE1 will perform at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018.

They were selected as two representatives of K-pop!

EXO's label SM Entertainment and CL's label YG Entertainment jointly announced that EXO and CL are preparing for their performance at the Olympics closing ceremony which is set to take place on February 25.

Baekhyun of EXO performed the South Korean national anthem at the International Olympics Committee (IOC) opening ceremony on February 5. Anticipation is building up as the news of the two K-pop artists' performance spreads.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

