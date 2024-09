K Auction, an auction house dedicated to art sales, will be holding its fundraising auction donation of the year, as it announced on February 8.

This is a priceless must-have for ARMYs.

In the auction to be held from February 10 to 21, a seven-member-signed BTS album will be auctioned off, starting from 10,000 won (9.24 dollar).

The proceeds will be donated to Korea Mecenat Association by K Auction.

