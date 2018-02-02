1 읽는 중

사회

BTS' RM on Vacation…A Site Beloved By Korean Youths

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

RM went off to the beautiful Suncheon Bay.

A break from the hectic celeb life.

On February 1, RM shared his photos of himself on winter vacation via BTS' Twitter account.

RM is placed at Suncheon Bay, a famous tourist spot in Korea. Suncheon Bay, a coastal wetland, is one of the most frequently visited places by college students on train trips.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Being the habitat of endangered migratory birds as well as having a well-preserved river mouth, Suncheon Bay is the first Korean coastal wetland to be registered on the list of The Ramsar Wetland in 2006.

Suncheon Bay's field of reeds is one of its many loved sceneries. The glow of the setting sun viewed from the Suncheon Bay observatory is by far the most beautiful landscape in Korea. The curvy waterway is one of the top ten waterways selected by national photographers.

RM, packed with schedules, seems to have squeezed in a moment to visit Suncheon Bay and relax in the beautiful scenery, just like any other college student.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

