BLACKPINK's JENNIE Is the Perfect Example of How You Should Wear a Nude Lip

Jennie. Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLINKs know that Jennie looks gorgeous wearing a red lip, but who knew she could also pull off a nude lip?

She probably can wear every lip shade in the world and still look gorgeous.

On January 21, Jennie posted the following photos on BLACKPINK's official Instagram with the hashtag #selfieshard.

The photos show Jennie, with a (very) light, natural half-cut crease on her eyes and a lip shade the combination of beige and pink, staring straight into the camera.

Jennie. Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Jennie stated that (taking a) 'selfie's hard,' but her mischievous expression and adorable looks would make anyone fall in love with her.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

