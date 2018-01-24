Is IAN the Latest Addition to BTS?

"BTS has a member named Ian?"

Could Ian be the eighth member of the world famous boy band?

Fans are wondering who the frequently mentioned 'Ian' is.

You may think whether Ian is the latest addition to the group, following RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, but this isn't the case. Ian is actually ARMY's nickname for Jungkook.

Jungkook's name is Jeon Jungkook. His stage name is derived from his name, and there's a backstory.

Before debut, some possible stage names for Jungkook were 'seagull' 'tattoo' and 'Ian.'

ARMYs seem to be a tiny bit disappointed, as Jungkook could have pulled off the stage name 'Ian.' Korean ARMYs say that the name 'Ian' reminds them of a fairytale Prince Charming.

Here are 'Ian-like' moments of Jungkook.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

