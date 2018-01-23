Happiest Moments in the Lives of BTS ① : What V Can't Live Without



If you were to pick one boy band most loved in the world at the moment, BTS would certainly make the cut. BTS enjoys a global adoration and popularity. Which moment in their successful career would the BTS boys pick as their happiest? "ARMYs" was the first thought that popped into their minds. The seven superstars take turns to share the happiest moment in their lives as BTS.



V revealed in an interview with SK Telecom last year that BTS' first-ever concert was his happiest moment. "I was so happy to hold our concert at a large stadium," he said. BTS has been modeling for the South Korean mobile communication company for three years now.

BTS held their first concert at the AX-KOREA music hall which can entertain up to 2,000 in the audience. Their goal at that time was to hold a concert at a 15,000-seater stadium, which was realized in May 2016. BTS is the only South Korean artist to sell all 44,000 seats at Gocheok SkyDome, a venue at which the group held their concert twice.

When asked what he usually does with his smartphone, V replied that he does "so many things" including "listening to music, taking photos, making phone calls, and texting." "I can't live without my smartphone," he added.

