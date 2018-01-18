1 읽는 중

BTS Creates Most Online Buzz, Putting a Halt to WANNAONE's Winning Streak for Six Weeks Straight

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; Jin holding the grand prize trophy at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Guess which K-pop group created most online buzz? This week, BTS won over WannaOne, who's been trending No.1 for six weeks straight.

Setting new records offline and online.

According to Leevi, a big data analytics company, BTS created the most weekly online buzz from January 9 to January 15. The data was gathered from articles written by 118 Korean newspapers, social media mentions, and comments on online websites. BTS recorded 130,825 mentions in just a week, creating the most online buzz out of all K-pop artists.

Records went over the top on January 11, when BTS won the Album of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. Social media mentions hit 38,827, comments 10,162, resulting in a total of 49,535.

BTS created an average daily buzz of 18,689, despite their absence in music programs.

EXO created a weekly buzz of 130,734, suffering a close defeat to BTS and placing in second place. WannaOne, who trended No.1 for six weeks straight, was pushed off to third with 123,609 mentions in total.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

