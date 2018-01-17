BTS Beautified: How BTS Adorn Their Eyes With Makeup

Long gone are the days when makeup used to be exclusive to women. Many male idols wear as much makeup as female idols to boost their charms. BTS is one of such idols whose makeup really bring out the members' strong qualities. As the album concept changes, so do their eye makeup.

They're beautiful either way, but the makeup really highlights their strong suits!

First up is Jimin, with his puppy eyes. Jimin wears beige and brown eyeshadow on his lids, and applies eyeliner just on his upper lashes, making his eyes look deeper.

V adorns his eyes with a maroon-colored cat eye look.

Jin wears beige eyeshadow on his lids, which really accentuates his pretty boy charms.

Suga also applies maroon eyeliner, creating razor sharp cat eyes.

Jungkook, J-Hope, and RM simply wear maroon eyeshadow on their lids or on the outer corners of their eyes, altering their looks only a bit.

A little makeup goes a long way. Why not match your eyes to your favorite BTS member today?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

