1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Beautified: How BTS Adorn Their Eyes With Makeup

중앙일보

입력

Long gone are the days when makeup used to be exclusive to women. Many male idols wear as much makeup as female idols to boost their charms. BTS is one of such idols whose makeup really bring out the members' strong qualities. As the album concept changes, so do their eye makeup.

They're beautiful either way, but the makeup really highlights their strong suits!

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

First up is Jimin, with his puppy eyes. Jimin wears beige and brown eyeshadow on his lids, and applies eyeliner just on his upper lashes, making his eyes look deeper.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

V adorns his eyes with a maroon-colored cat eye look.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Jin wears beige eyeshadow on his lids, which really accentuates his pretty boy charms.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Suga also applies maroon eyeliner, creating razor sharp cat eyes.

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Jungkook, J-Hope, and RM simply wear maroon eyeshadow on their lids or on the outer corners of their eyes, altering their looks only a bit.

A little makeup goes a long way. Why not match your eyes to your favorite BTS member today?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT