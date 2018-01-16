1 읽는 중

BTS' First Ever On Stage Performance of 'Best Of Me'

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The 4th fan meeting of BTS held from January 13 to January 14 has closed with a bang, and BTS' 'Best Of Me' performance is going viral. 'Best Of Me' had been only released as a track and never has it been performed on stage.

The choreography seems to express a man desperately in love.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

According to the clip released, BTS members wear white shirts and black slacks, radiating their bad boy yet dreamy charms. Jin wears a choker, and Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin wear suspenders to highlight their decadent charms.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

'Best Of Me' speaks the mind of a man in love, saying "You're the whole world to me. Hold me tighter till it hurts" "I'm walking on the clouds." The powerful choreography matches the intense lyrics.

ARMYs on-site praised the performance, stating "The choreography is unbelievable" "Not a single member makes a mistake." A fancam hit over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

BTS met with more than a forty thousand fans from all over the world in 'BTS 4TH MUSTER: Happy Ever After,' a fan meeting for 4th-term ARMYs. The meeting took place from January 13 to January 14, in Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

