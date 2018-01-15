PHOTOS: Miss BTS Contest! Vote for the BTS Queen

You've all seen the masculine BTS in action, but what would they look like as women? A Korean online community featured the members dressed up as women. The photos had been taken not too long after since they made their debut.

Have your pick! Who's the prettiest?

1. Jin

BTS leader Jin wears a Chinese dress qipao and has his fringe pinned up neatly. He catches the eyes of many with his beautiful figure. The TV show subtitled the scene as '(Jin's) gorgeous figure will make girls cry.'

2. Suga

Suga is wearing a maid uniform. Normally wearing heavy eye makeup, Suga surprisingly pulls off the outfit quite well. Transformed into a schoolgirl wearing her hair in a bob, Suga looks very prim and adorable.

3. J-Hope

J-Hope is a lady. Seemingly uncomfortable wearing a skirt, he sits with his legs wide apart, hinting at his virility. Guess he can't hold his manliness in.

4. RM

BTS leader RM is Sailor Moon! While his shoulders are a bit too broad to be the pretty Japanese character, he can't hold his funny side in. Later, as schoolgirl like Suga, RM flaunts his coy charms too.

5. Jimin

Jimin wears a pink maid costume as well. He looks cuter than ever, with his puppy eyes accentuated.

6. V

V bashfully reveals his shoulders. His bright red lips are funny and irresistible at the same time. V also poses as Snow White (at the top) with the rest of the members as dwarves.

7. Jungkook

Baby Jungkook is a fairy, and the way he's being shy is too cute for words.

ARMYs say that BTS members as women are "cute" and "charming." Fans even started to vote which member can best pull off being a woman. Which BTS member do you think looks best here?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com