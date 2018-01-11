How "BTS the Great" Happened: ARMY's Role in Shaping the K-pop Idol

With their value as high as ever and setting new records every day, the BTS of today stand tall and proud with the global fandom ARMY behind their back.

Behind every great artist stands a great fandom.

But BTS had had crises of their own. In 2016, there was the whole misogyny incident over RM's lyrics.

And surprisingly it was ARMYs who pointed out the faulty words. Usually, when idol groups are swept up in controversies, fans act as a human shield for the group. Fans seldom point out the innate problems of their idols.

Back then, lyrics such as 'a woman is the best gift of all' 'you're the queen bee of all the girls, manipulator' had been criticized for being misogynistic. Several BTS-written Tweets also faced harsh criticism as well. ARMYs insisted that BTS' and BigHit Entertainments issue statements regarding the issue.

On July 2016, BTS' label BigHit Entertainment stated that "we acknowledge that there have been controversial lyrics in some BTS tracks since 2015," and "some lyrics could be presented as being misogynistic, hence offending many."

Their apology didn't just end in words, as they announced that a 'paradigm shift' had happened due to the incident. The label added, "we've come to understand that it is incorrect to define male/female roles or values from a male point of view."

BTS modified the problematic lyrics, and since have performed according to the revised lyrics. Their efforts continued to be seen. In the photo posted by BTS' leader RM on January 2017, fans spotted Tony Porter's 'Breaking Out of the "Man Box": The Next Generation of Manhood," a book on feminism. RM went a step further, including having his lyrics checked by professionals, i.e. a professor specializing in the feminism discourse, prior to making his comeback in 2017.

In fact, BTS have voiced out that "misogyny should be off-limits" even before the whole controversy.

Asked to discuss the hip-hop culture at a photo shoot/interview for a magazine, BTS stated "Some rappers choose to express themselves by dissing others, using misogynistic words or vile language and call it hip-hop. Hip-hop is simultaneously a very open-armed culture yet exclusive as well." They added, "while the public has to condone the culture to some point, misogyny should be off-limits."

BTS turned the crisis into an opportunity to better themselves. And with their record-breaking moves everywhere they go, BTS is now the undisputable representative of K-pop boy groups. There's a saying that in the idol industry, fandoms raise the artists. It turns out that behind every great artist is a great fandom who knows how to be strict when needed.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

