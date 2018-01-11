1 읽는 중

"This Isn't IU?" Makeup Artist RISABAE Shares 'IU Makeup Tutorial'

Risabae(left) and IU. Photo from Instagram @risabae_art and IU&#39;s &#39;Palette&#39; MV.

Makeup artist Risabae's 'IU Palette MV Makeup Tutorial' is going viral.

Follow her tips, and you too can become IU.

Makeup artist Risabae. Photo from Youtube Channel @RISABAE

Risabae shared her IU makeup tutorial on her Instagram and Youtube Channel.

Risabae after IU Makeup Tutorial. Photo from Instagram @risabae_art

In her Instagram photo, Risabae wears IU's striped T-shirt and has ombre hair.

Makeup artist Risabae. Photo from Youtube Channel @RISABAE

IU. Photo from IU&#39;s &#39;Palette&#39; MV.

But what really brings out the similarity is the makeup. Risabae transforms herself into IU, with her doe eyes and nose cute as a button - all neatly done by makeup. She perfects the IU-do with IU's beauty mark on her left cheek.

Photo from Youtube Channel @RISABAE

Photo from IU&#39;s &#39;Palette&#39; MV.

Netizens are marveling over the makeup, all stating "I thought she was IU" "Risabae's golden touch."

Photo from Youtube Channel @RISABAE

Photo from IU&#39;s &#39;Palette&#39; MV.

Here's Risabae's makeup tutorial! Click to see if you can turn into IU yourself.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

