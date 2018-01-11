"This Isn't IU?" Makeup Artist RISABAE Shares 'IU Makeup Tutorial'

Makeup artist Risabae's 'IU Palette MV Makeup Tutorial' is going viral.

Follow her tips, and you too can become IU.

Risabae shared her IU makeup tutorial on her Instagram and Youtube Channel.

In her Instagram photo, Risabae wears IU's striped T-shirt and has ombre hair.

But what really brings out the similarity is the makeup. Risabae transforms herself into IU, with her doe eyes and nose cute as a button - all neatly done by makeup. She perfects the IU-do with IU's beauty mark on her left cheek.

Netizens are marveling over the makeup, all stating "I thought she was IU" "Risabae's golden touch."

Here's Risabae's makeup tutorial! Click to see if you can turn into IU yourself.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

