Jennie of BLACKPINK wore the famous "Gangnam Pink" shade lipstick in the video selfie she posted on January 9, hashtagged "I miss you BLINK, see you tomorrow."

Jennie wears the lip shade every woman in Korea fell in love with.

The lipstick she wore in this particular selfie is a shade of magenta more popularly known as "Gangnam Pink."

Jennie totally rocked the trendy makeup look!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com