BTS Face Reading ⑥ “The Most Handsome Face of 2017” V Is Adored by Everyone

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look.

“V may look tender on the outside...” Read to find out what he is really like.

While V may look tender on the outside, he is tenacious on the inside. He gets along well with others and his heart is pure. He could work on being more proactive. He is a truly lovable soul who is adored by everyone.

The "most handsome face of 2017" has a face that is adored by everyone? No way, Sherlock!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

