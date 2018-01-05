VOTE: BTS, EXO, SHINee's TAEMIN and More Battle to Win Most Popular Artist of 2017 at Golden Disc

The annual Golden Disc Awards is held on January 10 to 11 KST at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) located in the Ilsan city in Gyeong-gi province.

Founded in 1986, the Awards is hosted and presented by the Music Industry Association of Korea to celebrate outstanding achievements in the South Korean music industry.

The results of the polling for the 32nd Golden Disc Popularity Award is coming in real time on its official website, and some of the biggest names in the K-pop scene are lined up for this year's competition including BTS, EXO, SHINee, Got 7, Wanna One, Blackpink, TWICE, and Girls' Generation.

EXO is leading the poll at 32.13% followed by BTS (28.50%) and Taemin of SHINee (10.90%).

The voting procedure for the Popular Award category is detailed on Golden Disc website, for which you would need to download the official voting app from Apple Store or Google Play.

