1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

VOTE: BTS, EXO, SHINee's TAEMIN and More Battle to Win Most Popular Artist of 2017 at Golden Disc

중앙일보

입력

Jin of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment (left), Sehun of EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment (center), Taemin of SHINee ⓒ SM Entertainment (right)

Jin of BTS ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment (left), Sehun of EXO ⓒ SM Entertainment (center), Taemin of SHINee ⓒ SM Entertainment (right)

The annual Golden Disc Awards is held on January 10 to 11 KST at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) located in the Ilsan city in Gyeong-gi province.

Click to see how to vote for artist of your choice!!!

Founded in 1986, the Awards is hosted and presented by the Music Industry Association of Korea to celebrate outstanding achievements in the South Korean music industry.

The results of the polling for the 32nd Golden Disc Popularity Award is coming in real time on its official website, and some of the biggest names in the K-pop scene are lined up for this year's competition including BTS, EXO, SHINee, Got 7, Wanna One, Blackpink, TWICE, and Girls' Generation.

EXO is leading the poll at 32.13% followed by BTS (28.50%) and Taemin of SHINee (10.90%).

The voting procedure for the Popular Award category is detailed on Golden Disc website, for which you would need to download the official voting app from Apple Store or Google Play.

Golden Disc&#39;s official website (http://isplus.live.joins.com/goldendisc/kr/vote)

Golden Disc&#39;s official website (http://isplus.live.joins.com/goldendisc/kr/vote)

Stay tuned to see who will be crowned the most popular artist of the year!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT