WANNAONE PARK JI-HOON's Alleged Crush On BTS V Caught on Camera

BTS&#39; V(left) and WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji-hoon. Photo from BigHit Entertainment(left) and online community.

WannaOne's Park Ji-hoon seems to be mesmerized by the most beautiful guy on Earth, BTS' V!

Prince Charming meets Prince Charming.

Fans went nuts over the two gorgeous K-pop idols in the same frame, and the fact Park Ji-hoon was staring at V the whole time with his eyes full of love added onto the fervor shipping the two probably most good-looking idols in K-pop history.

Photo from KBS program &#39;Happy Together.&#39;

On a TV program, Park Ji-hoon had also mentioned V as his role model.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In the '2017 Gayo Daejejeon: The FAN,' aired on December 31, Park Ji-hoon was sitting in a higher eye level than V. Park Ji-hoon couldn't keep his eyes off V for even a second. He was caught shyly peeking at V from the corner of his eye, and even as on-stage performances went on, Park Ji-hoon was seen paying constant attention to V.

Fans went crazy, cooing over how adorable Ji-hoon is and showing aspirations of the two's bromance to bloom.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

