사회

BREAKING! ‘I LIVE ALONE’ Wins ‘Best Program Of The Year’ At ‘2017 MBC Entertainment Awards’

중앙일보

입력

photo by MBC

photo by MBC

'I Live Alone' was voted as 'Best Program of the Year' at '2017 MBC Entertainment Awards.'

Congratulations, ‘I live alone’!

'I Live Alone' shows everyday lives of celebs dubbed as 'Rainbow members.' The most recent members being Jun Hyun-moo, Kian 84, Han Hye-jin, Park Na-rae, and many more, the show selects celebs living alone, tracking their 24 hours. The show has gained sympathy among the fastly growing single households in Korea.

Other nominees were 'Radio Star,' 'Infinite Challenge,' 'Living Together in Empty Room,' 'Borg Mom,' 'King of Masked Singer,' 'All the World's Broadcasts,' 'Section TV,' 'Show! Music Core,' 'Wizard of Nowhere,'but 'I Live Alone' took the prize home.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

