BTS' JUNGKOOK·V·JIMIN's Mix-And-Match To Their Favorite Guns

A throwback on the members' perfect shooting posture in BTS' 'Not Today' M/V!

Which member does it the best?

BTS members Jungkook, V, Jimin do a realistic shooting performance minus the gun.

And fans seem to have located the type of gun fired by individual members.

Apparently, Jungkook uses an IMI Desert Eagle, a huge semi-automatic handgun.

Jungkook even acts out the recoil after pulling the trigger.

V is suspected to use a revolver.

In the M/V, V, with his fingers fixed to an invisible revolver, pulls the trigger right after he takes a quick sniff.

Jimin's type of gun was the easiest to guess.

Jimin is presumed to be using a shotgun, as his hands are far away from one another.

Fans responded, "what a shot" "oh my god..." marveling at how natural the members are.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

