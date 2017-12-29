BTS' JUNGKOOK·V·JIMIN's Mix-And-Match To Their Favorite Guns

A throwback on the members' perfect shooting posture in BTS' 'Not Today' M/V!
Which member does it the best?
BTS members Jungkook, V, Jimin do a realistic shooting performance minus the gun.
And fans seem to have located the type of gun fired by individual members.
Apparently, Jungkook uses an IMI Desert Eagle, a huge semi-automatic handgun.
Jungkook even acts out the recoil after pulling the trigger.
V is suspected to use a revolver.
In the M/V, V, with his fingers fixed to an invisible revolver, pulls the trigger right after he takes a quick sniff.
Jimin's type of gun was the easiest to guess.
Jimin is presumed to be using a shotgun, as his hands are far away from one another.
Fans responded, "what a shot" "oh my god..." marveling at how natural the members are.
By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com