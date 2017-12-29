1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JIMIN and EXO SEHUN in Matching Outfits!

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; Jimin(left) and EXO&#39;s Sehun. Photo from online community.

BTS&#39; Jimin(left) and EXO&#39;s Sehun. Photo from online community.

BTS member Jimin and EXO's Sehun are in matching outfits! They all pulled it off with their own unique styles.

Who really pulls it off? JIMIN or SEHUN?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jimin is the "cute" one in BTS, along with his character as a crybaby. With three buttons unbuttoned, he has on a black shirt with gray splotches all over. He shows off his hunky looks as well, with just a little bit of exposure of his white skin.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the other hand, Sehun flaunts his "sexy" and "decadent" charms. He also has a few buttons unbuttoned. It really brings out his trademark sexy looks.

Fans response? "One more button!" "His face does it all."

Here are photos of Jimin.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

And here are photos of Sehun.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT