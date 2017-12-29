BTS JIMIN and EXO SEHUN in Matching Outfits!

BTS member Jimin and EXO's Sehun are in matching outfits! They all pulled it off with their own unique styles.

Who really pulls it off? JIMIN or SEHUN?

Jimin is the "cute" one in BTS, along with his character as a crybaby. With three buttons unbuttoned, he has on a black shirt with gray splotches all over. He shows off his hunky looks as well, with just a little bit of exposure of his white skin.

On the other hand, Sehun flaunts his "sexy" and "decadent" charms. He also has a few buttons unbuttoned. It really brings out his trademark sexy looks.

Fans response? "One more button!" "His face does it all."

Here are photos of Jimin.

And here are photos of Sehun.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

