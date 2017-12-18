"A New Boy Band to Replace BTS?" BTS' Boss Teases an Upcoming Boy Band

Bang Si-hyuk, the producer of BTS and the CEO of the group's label Big Hit Entertainment, teased about an upcoming project for a new boy band.

A new boy band that could be the next BTS?

It's not the first time he hinted at the possibility of a new boy band in the making that would follow the footsteps of BTS.

According to Bloomberg, Bang also told the shareholders of Big Hit that he is considering initiating an IPO (initial public offering). “We’d like to do a meaningful public offering," he said.

Would Bang's new boy band surpass BTS' success? Only time will tell.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com