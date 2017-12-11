1 읽는 중

Why 'Boys Over Flowers' Heroine Ku Hye-sun Wasn't Paid for Her Role

ⓒ YG Entertainment

The amount the Boys Over Flowers heroine Ku Hye-sun hasn't been paid over the past years exceeds two-hundred thousand dollars.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have not been paid yet.

Ku wasn't paid $236,000 from a production company for her performance back in 2011. Although the production company had gotten a payment order from the court, it has failed to pay the actress for six years.

"It is true that Ku wasn't paid for her role in the TV series," said a representative at Ku's agency. "All possible legal measures have already been taken and we expect some cooperation from the Korea Entertainment Management Association."

Apparently, Ku isn't the only actor who hasn't gotten the paycheck for her work. Fellow actors including The Heirs star Kim Woo-bin and the Marrying a Millionaire star Go Soo weren't paid their fair share.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

