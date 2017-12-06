1 읽는 중

How to Dress Like IU 101: IU's LA Street Fashion

중앙일보

ⓒ LOEN Entertainment

IU&#39;s fashionable encounter with a fan (Instagram @arvinao) in LA

IU always provides us with an endless source of style inspiration.

IU's picks create the perfect ensemble for a daily outfit!

The singer-actress was spotted in the most stylish combination of layers in LA.

IU&#39;s Gucci shawl (Instagram @iufashionstyle)

Wool silk Tree of Life shawl - Gucci Women&#39;s Shawls & Wraps (www.gucci.com)

In the photo taken with a fan at a cosmetics store, IU is dressed in a beige trench coat with a Gucci shawl wrapped around her shoulders.

IU&#39;s Maison Margiela sneakers (www.shopbop.com/laceup-sneakers-maison-margiela)

Her Maison Margiela sneakers also caught the attention of the fashion peeps.

The mix-match of the chic trench coat with the more casual pair of sneakers creates the perfect ensemble for a daily outfit - not too dressed up, not too dressed down.

We are loving IU's fashion picks!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

