How to Dress Like IU 101: IU's LA Street Fashion

IU always provides us with an endless source of style inspiration.

IU's picks create the perfect ensemble for a daily outfit!

The singer-actress was spotted in the most stylish combination of layers in LA.

In the photo taken with a fan at a cosmetics store, IU is dressed in a beige trench coat with a Gucci shawl wrapped around her shoulders.

Her Maison Margiela sneakers also caught the attention of the fashion peeps.

The mix-match of the chic trench coat with the more casual pair of sneakers creates the perfect ensemble for a daily outfit - not too dressed up, not too dressed down.

We are loving IU's fashion picks!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

