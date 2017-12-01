1 읽는 중

Who's By SULLI's Side On Her Birthday?

중앙일보

입력

Sulli(left) and Sulli on Instagram live. Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli and Instagram live.

Sulli(left) and Sulli on Instagram live. Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli and Instagram live.

Hara(left) and Sulli. Photo from Sulli's broadcast live on Instagram.

Hara(left) and Sulli. Photo from Sulli&#39;s broadcast live on Instagram.

A former member of girl group f(x) Sulli(Choi Jinri) and Kara's Hara(Koo Hara) are known to be best friends.

P.S. Sulli was single at the time

The two share everything, including going to Paris, France, on their vacation together and having a day of fun in the Lotte World. Sulli and Hara also had a little party together of their own.

Here's a throwback memoir of their friendship. Sulli started a live broadcast on Instagram right before her birthday, Mar. 29, and Hara was right beside her. They had on matching dresses, and even shared a little peck on the lips!

Hara(left) and Sulli. Photo from Sulli's broadcast live on Instagram.

Hara(left) and Sulli. Photo from Sulli&#39;s broadcast live on Instagram.

On Mar. 28, Sulli started a live broadcast on Instagram honoring her birthday. She wanted to commemorate the event with her fans. She wore a tiara, symbolizing her birthday.

Hara(left) and Sulli. Photo from Sulli's broadcast live on Instagram.

Hara(left) and Sulli. Photo from Sulli&#39;s broadcast live on Instagram.

Sulli and Hara greeted their fans in front of balloons spelling out the words 'Happy Birthday SULLI.'

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli

Photo from Instagram @jelly_jilli

The two flaunted their friendship, sharing a light kiss and all. They also had on matching outfits in pink and blue. The outfit, dubbed Burberry's Floral Lace Dress with Flutter Sleeves, is priced at 2.3 million won. Sulli was wearing one in Dusty Pink, and Hara one in Slate Blue.

Sulli currently indulges in a variety of fields, including fashion shoots. On Nov. 28, Sulli showed off her bubbly charms in a sunglasses photo shoot.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

