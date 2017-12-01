1 읽는 중

Leggings Are Happening This Winter, Courtesy of SON NA-EUN

중앙일보

Son Na-eun of APINK ⓒ Ilgan Sports

The Apink star Son Na-eun's go-to fashion item is the leggings.

Take some style tips from this 23-year-old fashionista.

The ADIDAS leggings that she wore in one of the dance practice clips quickly sold out, which came to be known as "The Son Na-eun Leggings." The dance clip boasts nearly 9M views on YouTube.

Her chic style is always an eye-catcher, and the training leggings, in particular, have become her trademark fashion item. The 23-year-old fashionista's Instagram is a lookbook for us all to help step up our daily style game.

Get your style inspiration here - courtesy of Na-eun, who definitely knows how to dress to impress.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

