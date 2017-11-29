1 읽는 중

How Do You Like The Mullet On Your Favorite Celebrity?

Block B&#39;s Park Kyoung (left) and Nam Joo-hyuk. Photo from Instagram @qkrrud78 @skawngur

Block B recently returned with their new album 'Montage,' and member Park Kyoung is wearing his hair with the infamous mullet hairstyle! In light of Park Kyoung, we'd like to remind you once again of the (horrific) mullet hairstyle trending among male celebrities.

Wacky or Trendy? You decide.

Park Kyoung&#39;s newest look. Photo from Instagram @qkrrud78

A number of celebs have been spotted with a mullet. Koreans dubbed this hairdo as the 'Byung-ji cut' after the soccer player Kim Byung-ji's hairstyle with a long back hair dyed blonde.

Most web users seem to abhor the hairstyle, describing it as "being messy" "making your face look longer than it should be," showing aspirations of the hairdo not making a comeback.

Here are some photos of male celebs with a mullet. Do they pull it off? Or is it simply disturbing?

1. Nam Joo-hyuk

Actor Nam Joo-hyuk. Photo from Instagram @skawngur

Photo from tvN&#39;s &#39;The Bride of Habaek&#39;

2. DEAN

Singer Dean in Puma ad. Photo from Youtube.

Singer Dean. Photo from Instagram @deantrbl

3. Mino

Winner&#39;s Mino (Song Min-ho). Photo from Instagram @realllllmino

Winner&#39;s Mino. Photo from Facebook.

4. G-Dragon

Big Bang&#39;s G-Dragon. Photo from Instagram @xxxibgdrgn

[사진 지드래곤 페이스북]

5. Noh Hong-chul

Noh Hong-chul of MBC&#39;s &#39;Infinite Challenge.&#39; Photo from Instagram

Noh Hong-chul of MBC&#39;s &#39;Infinite Challenge.&#39; Photo from JTBC show &#39;Begin Again&#39;

6. Lim Hyun-jae of Hyukoh Band

Photo from Twitter @hyukohh

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

