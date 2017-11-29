How Do You Like The Mullet On Your Favorite Celebrity?

Block B recently returned with their new album 'Montage,' and member Park Kyoung is wearing his hair with the infamous mullet hairstyle! In light of Park Kyoung, we'd like to remind you once again of the (horrific) mullet hairstyle trending among male celebrities.

Wacky or Trendy? You decide.

A number of celebs have been spotted with a mullet. Koreans dubbed this hairdo as the 'Byung-ji cut' after the soccer player Kim Byung-ji's hairstyle with a long back hair dyed blonde.

Most web users seem to abhor the hairstyle, describing it as "being messy" "making your face look longer than it should be," showing aspirations of the hairdo not making a comeback.

Here are some photos of male celebs with a mullet. Do they pull it off? Or is it simply disturbing?

1. Nam Joo-hyuk

2. DEAN

3. Mino

4. G-Dragon

5. Noh Hong-chul

6. Lim Hyun-jae of Hyukoh Band

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

