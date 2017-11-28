1 읽는 중

VOTE: Which Hair Color Suits RED VELVET's Irene Better, Blonde or Brunette?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from SM Entertainment]

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from SM Entertainment]

It is true that Irene of Red Velvet can rock any hairstyle to perfection. She has tried on a variety of hairdo's over the years, from blonde locks to pink highlights.

Which look of Irene do you prefer? Let us know in the comments.

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from SM Entertainment]

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from SM Entertainment]

Her fans' favorite, however, seems to be Irene in darker hair.

Irene's hair was seen in a darker shade in the photos shared by her fans on Twitter, which was a pretty big deal as the 26-year-old has been sporting mostly blondish locks or a much lighter shade of brunette.

"Dark hair really brings out her facial features," said one fan. "Irene looks good in any hair color, of course, but I really prefer this look," said another in agreement.

Photo from Twitter @Baeby329

Photo from Twitter @Baeby329

Photo from Twitter @bemybrownie91

Photo from Twitter @bemybrownie91

Which look of Irene do you prefer?

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from Red Velvet&#39;s official Facebook]

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from Red Velvet&#39;s official Facebook]

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from Red Velvet&#39;s official Facebook]

Irene of Red Velvet [Photo from Red Velvet&#39;s official Facebook]

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

